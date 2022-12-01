Supreme Court: President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program To Remain Blocked For Now

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Students hoping for a break on their college debt will have to continue to wait. On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court said that President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now. According to CNN, the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February. A decision is expected by June.

Biden’s program would offer up to $20,000 of debt relief to millions of qualified borrowers, but it has been met with legal challenges since it was announced.

NEW: The Supreme Court will review the legality of Biden's student-debt relief plan. The justices will hear oral argument in February. In the meantime, the plan remains blocked as a result of lower-court rulings. pic.twitter.com/Jfc8im8xCz — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2022

Nearly two weeks ago, the Biden administration began notifying people who are approved for federal student loan relief.