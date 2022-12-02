51-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Rock Hill Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are working to find out who is responsible for the shooting death of a 51-year-old man.

The shooting happened early Friday morning just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Archive Street. Officers say they responded to the home to do a welfare check but when they arrived they found the door open and the deceased man. They say there were gunshot wounds to the victim’s torso.

Authorities have not identified the victim. As more details are released, we will update this story.