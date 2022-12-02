New Study Reveals Four-Day Workweeks Benefit Employees & Employers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The verdict is in, and according to a global trial, a four-day workweeks is good for business. For the last six months, 33 companies and more than 900 employees participated in that trial. Most of the companies who participated in the experiment rated their overall experience a 9 out of 10. Workers were equally positive about the trial, reporting lower levels of stress, burnout, and improvements in physical and mental health.

Some of the benefits include that on average, revenue rose 38% when compared to the same period last year. Workers reported less stress and burnout. None of the companies that participated are going back to traditional five-day workweeks.

Our question of the night: Will five-day workweeks become obsolete?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson