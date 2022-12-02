Nine Juveniles Arrested After Fight At Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police say they were called to help Student Resource Officers contain a large fight inside the school on Friday.

Nine high schoolers were arrested and charged with various crimes based on their alleged involvement. The charges include:

Disorderly Conduct

Disorderly Conduct by Fighting

Assault on School Employees

Communicating Threats

Simple Assault

Failure to Disperse on Command

No weapons were involved. Due to their age, none of the suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

