Rain Clear By Midday Saturday

Discussion:

A cold front approaches from the northwest bringing scattered showers overnight through the first half of Saturday. That front will stall to our south leaving us mostly cloudy, cooler and mainly dry on Sunday. A series of fronts will bring an unsettled pattern to the region next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. A few showers roll in overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through the first half of the day. Highs in the low 60s. Wind will be out of the S/SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Next Week: Unsettled with scattered showers.

Rain Chances next Week:

Monday: Isolated

Tuesday: Numerous

Wednesday: Scattered

Thursday: Scattered

Have a great evening and weekend!

Kaitlin