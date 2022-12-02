Scattered Showers Return to Start the Weekend, But Not a Total Washout

AM Headlines:

Clear and cold start

Clouds build in today but staying dry

Scattered showers Saturday — not a washout though

Cloudy and cool Sunday

Waves of Rain = Soggy Work Week Ahead Wettest Days = Tuesday and Wednesday

Discussion:

A chilly and clear start to the day with clouds increasing this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-50s. Isolated showers after midnight with scattered showers Saturday morning ahead of a fast-moving cold front. Rain won’t last all day but it may interrupt any outdoor decorating plans you may have had. Highs will reach the mid-60s with rain clearing by Saturday night. Sunday will be cloudy, but outside of an isolated sprinkle, we will be staying dry. Rain chances return Monday with an approaching cold front. Overall expect most of the day to be dry, but showers will be possible by the evening. The rest of the week will be soggy with rain becoming more steady through Wednesday as a cold front finally moves across the region. Temps will be warm with a few thunderstorms possible as highs reach the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Parade Forecasts

Rock Hill Christmas Parade

Friday Night

6pm -9pm

Don’t forget your gloves. Mid 40s Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Light SE Breeze

Gastonia Christmas in the City

Sunday Night

5pm – 8pm

Chilly after the sun sets. Upper 40s to Lower 50s. Partly Cloudy. Calm Wind