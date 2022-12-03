Camp North Ends Hosts The Mistletoe Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Camp North End will host the Mistletoe Market from December 3rd through December 17th.
Guests can enjoy the festive nighttime market over three consecutive Saturdays.
The 76-acre historic site will be transformed into a winter wonderland.
Come hungry! There will be seasonal food and hot drinks to sip on, encased in a limited edition enamel mug.
Featured vendors include:
EAT
- Bleu Barn
- Plant Joy
- SARU
- La Caseta
- Leah & Louise
- Babe & Butcher
- Wentworth & Fenn gourmet bakery
- Popbar
- Milk Glass Pie
DRINK
- Noda Company Canteen
- HEX Coffee
- Black Moth Bars
- Free Range Bar
(* Free, limited edition enamel mugs available for the first 50 people at each drink vendor! *)
BE MERRY
- Reindog Parade 2021
- Live music (Boileryard + Keswick)
- Light Factory Photo Walk + Cyanotype
- Camp North Pole
- #ShopSmall at the camp fam businesses (Check out full business hours at camp.nc/directory)
The event will feature vintage shops, small businesses, marshmallow roasting, live music, and more.
Location + Hours:
1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Dec. 3, 10, and 18
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.