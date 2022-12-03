Camp North Ends Hosts The Mistletoe Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Camp North End will host the Mistletoe Market from December 3rd through December 17th.

Guests can enjoy the festive nighttime market over three consecutive Saturdays.

The 76-acre historic site will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Come hungry! There will be seasonal food and hot drinks to sip on, encased in a limited edition enamel mug.

Featured vendors include:

EAT

Bleu Barn

Plant Joy

SARU

La Caseta

Leah & Louise

Babe & Butcher

Wentworth & Fenn gourmet bakery

Popbar

Milk Glass Pie

DRINK

Noda Company Canteen

HEX Coffee

Black Moth Bars

Free Range Bar

(* Free, limited edition enamel mugs available for the first 50 people at each drink vendor! *)

BE MERRY

Reindog Parade 2021

Live music (Boileryard + Keswick)

Light Factory Photo Walk + Cyanotype

Camp North Pole

#ShopSmall at the camp fam businesses (Check out full business hours at camp.nc/directory)

The event will feature vintage shops, small businesses, marshmallow roasting, live music, and more.

Location + Hours:

1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

Dec. 3, 10, and 18

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.