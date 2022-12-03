Camp North Ends Hosts The Mistletoe Market

Deeandra Michel,

CHARLOTTE,  N.C. – Camp North End will host the Mistletoe Market from December 3rd through December 17th.

Guests can enjoy the festive nighttime market over three consecutive Saturdays.

The 76-acre historic site will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Come hungry! There will be seasonal food and hot drinks to sip on, encased in a limited edition enamel mug.

Featured vendors include:

EAT

  • Bleu Barn
  • Plant Joy
  • SARU
  • La Caseta
  • Leah & Louise
  • Babe & Butcher
  • Wentworth & Fenn gourmet bakery
  • Popbar
  • Milk Glass Pie

DRINK

  • Noda Company Canteen
  • HEX Coffee
  • Black Moth Bars
  • Free Range Bar

(* Free, limited edition enamel mugs available for the first 50 people at each drink vendor! *)

BE MERRY

  • Reindog Parade 2021
  • Live music (Boileryard + Keswick)
  • Light Factory Photo Walk + Cyanotype
  • Camp North Pole
  • #ShopSmall at the camp fam businesses (Check out full business hours at camp.nc/directory)

The event will feature vintage shops, small businesses, marshmallow roasting, live music, and more.

Location + Hours:

1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

Dec. 3, 10, and 18

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.