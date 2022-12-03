Sheriff’s Open Death Investigation After Body Was Found In Conover

CONOVER, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Catawba County after authorities found a body in the woods.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a dead person on Lee Cline Road around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

They found the body in a wooded area near the intersection of Eckard Road. Officials say the person appears to be an adult male.

No cause of death has been determined. If you have any information, call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.