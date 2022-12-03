Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade.

WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.