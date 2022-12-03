Gastonia Man Facing Murder Charges For Death of 33-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE:

GASTONIA, N.C. –A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a woman in Gastonia. Gastonia Police charged 22-year-old Shiquan Ratchford with the murder of 33-year-old Megan Tate.

The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night on Spring Valley Drive. Officers found Tate shot to death in an apartment.

Police found Ratchford in the area and took him into custody. He’s being held tonight without bond.

