GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday.

Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors.

Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to participate in the parade. After the parade, people also gathered for the Keep Gastonia Beautiful Tree Lighting event.