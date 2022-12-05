CMS Begins Enrollment Process For 2023-2024 School Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held an enrollment kick-off event Monday for the 2023-2024 school year. The event gave parents a chance to learn more about the enrollment process for assigned home schools and magnet schools in the district.

“Enrollment is totally online now. So families can do it at home,” said Catrese Braswell, Director of Student Placement. “If they need assistance they can go to their home school for their student or any school in CMS or the student placement office and we can walk them through the process.”

CMS requires a parent or guardian to provide the following documents to enroll:

Certified Copy of Birth Certificate (Birth Certificate Requirement Form)

Immunization Immunization Records

Proof of Residency (View Acceptable Documents) Please note: if you cannot produce a current utility bill, a home or apartment lease contract will suffice until you can provide a current utility bill (required before starting school).

Last Report Card / Unofficial Transcript (high school)

Driver’s License of Enrolling Parent/Guardian

Submit Additional Documentation/Qualification Criteria for Pre-K Students (required to enroll in the free program)

Social Security Card (Optional)

Key Dates

Choice Lottery

New student online enrollment period for the district’s only lottery: December 5, 2022 – January 6, 2023. Future enrolled students (students who are not currently attending a CMS school) will receive their Student Assignment Notification letter beginning mid-December 2022.

Current CMS students will receive their Student Assignment Notification letters in time to participate in the 23-24 Choice Lottery: January 16, 2023 – February 13, 2023

If you are a current CMS student and do not receive your Student Assignment Notification letter by December 9, 2022, please contact your child’s current school to generate another copy of the assignment letter.

The application period for the Choice Lottery is January 16, 2023 – February 13, 2023, at 10:00 pm.

Lottery notification letters for the Choice Lottery will be sent: Early February 2022

Reassignment & Transfer Period

Request for Reassignment Period for the district: March 6, 2023 – March 24, 2023

*Students brand new or re-enrolling to the district after this date will have ten business days after enrolling to submit a request for reassignment for the 2023-2024 school year. An application does not guarantee approval.

Request for Transfer period in order to receive an answer by the start of school: March 25, 2023– July 14, 2023

Brand new students, re-enrolling or current CMS students can apply to schools not listed on the Superintendent’s Closed School list. An application does not guarantee approval.

January 7, 2023 – June 2, 2023: The district will continue to receive and process future online enrollment applications for home school placement for the 2023-2024 school year.

After June 2, 2023, any submitted enrollments will be processed by the home school starting the second week in July 2023.