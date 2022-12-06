Bye Bye, Baker: Did The Panthers Make The Right Call?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Monday, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, with 5 games left in the regular season. Baker’s time with the team started back in July, when the Panthers traded a fourth or fifth round draft pick in 2024 to get him from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield went on to start six games, with only one win. He missed several games this fall due to an ankle sprain. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield asked to be released after learning the team would name Sam Darnold as the starter.

The struggling Panthers are 4-and-8 this season, but are still in playoff contention in the weak NFC South. Darnold will start this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Our question of the night: Did the Panthers make the right call?

