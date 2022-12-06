Mindy Kaling: The Office Too Inappropriate To Air Now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mindy Kaling is not convinced that The Office would be successful if it aired in 2022. In an interview on GMA, Kaling admitted that it would likely be canceled because of how inappropriate the jokes and characters are. She added that people are offended at different things than they were in 2013. When asked what her character Kelly Kapoor would be doing in a 2022 version of The Office, Kaling responded that she would have quit to become an influencer, and likely would be canceled.

Our question of the night: What classic shows do you think would be “canceled” if they were to air in 2022?

