Tight Race Between Walker, Warnock In Georgia Runoff Election

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Senate runoff race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is tightening as results roll in from key counties.

Even with control of the Senate already secured, the stakes are high as Democrats seek to win a majority outright instead of the current 50-50 split and power-sharing agreement. With a runoff victory, Democrats wouldn’t have to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote and would have more control of key committees.

Results are still being counted. For live updates, visit the Georgia Board of Elections by clicking here.