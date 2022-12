CHARTLOTTE N.C. – Early Tuesday Morning, a tractor trailer was reported to have flipped over on it’s side on the ramp from I-77 northbound to I-85 Southbound. After the tuck was flipped back over, the ramp remains blocked while they work to tow the truck out.

Best option to avoid delays is get off at La Salle Street, then work north to I-85 with Beatties Ford Road or Statesville Avenue.