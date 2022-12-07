Drizzly, Overcast Day, Unsettled Weather Continues through the End of the Week

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile

Drizzle and patchy fog dominate the day

On and off rain chances through Thursday

Widespread showers Friday

Cloudy and cool weekend Discussion:

This is a tricky forecast, but it looks like the wedge is winning out today. A dense fog advisory is in effect through mid-morning, but patchy fog will linger for much of the day. Widely scattered showers and drizzle will continue into the afternoon with temps only reaching the low 60s at best. Overnight temps remain mild with lows only falling into the upper 50s. A backdoor front will shift into the region overnight. Kept temps cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday with yet another boundary. Rainfall totals will range from 1/2″ across the Piedmont to 1″ for the mountains through Friday. Temps will only reach the mid-50s with ongoing showers Friday afternoon. Wedge digs in for the start of the weekend with cloudy skies and slightly below-average temps Saturday. Sunshine finally returns late Sunday after a few morning showers. Mild start to the week.