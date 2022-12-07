Dwayne Wade: What I Knew Growing Up Is Not The World I Live In Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is opening up about what it’s like parenting during tough times. Wade has a 15-year-old transgender daughter named Zaya, with his ex. The two also have a 20-year-old son named Zaire. Wade also has an 8-year-old son named Xavier with another former partner. He and his current wife Gabrielle Union have a 3-year-old daughter named Kaavia.

At the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, Wade said he’s still learning when it comes to parenting. He said, “I feel that we all have our own styles, and our own way that we parent, from our childhood, right? Or what we were told. But I guess my biggest thing would be, what I was told and what I knew growing up, that’s not the world I live in today. And so understanding that, opened up my eyes, and opened up my ears, and opened up my heart and opened up my mind to something that is bigger, that is different. I think if you have that mentality, you can look at your kids different, you can listen to them different and you can hear them differently.”

Our question of the night: What’s your best parenting advice?

