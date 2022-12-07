High School Athlete Of The Year Sponsored By Bahakel Sports Is Awarded

CHARLOTTE, NC – Each Year the Charlotte Touchdown Club honors a student-athlete who has not only excelled on the gridiron, but also in the classroom.

This person has shown dedication to scholarship, sportsmanship, citizenship and leadership. This student was selected from hundreds of student-athletes from over eighty local high schools. . This year’s recipient was Sean Boyle, quarterback from Charlotte Catholic.

Boyle was a Captain for the team this year and has helped his team to a state championship in 2019 and 2020. Sean is also a stellar student. Boyce has a cumulative 3.98 and was inducted into the National Honors Society in 2020. He is also very active in his community with his biggest contribution being he started the St. Gabriel Catholic School Football Club that teaches students football fundamentals and skills.