Turning Off Airplane Mode… For Good?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like the first flying machines flown by the Wright Brothers, airplane mode may soon be a thing of the past.

Starting in June 2023, all flights in European Union member states will be allowed to provide 5G connectivity to in-flight passengers. That means on your next flight across the pond, you’ll not only have access to the fastest data speeds in the world, but you’ll also be able to make calls.

In-flight calls are likely years away from landing in the U.S., but some people are open to the concept.

While some think it’ll be just another plane in the neck, for flying out loud.

You may remember the introduction of 5G in U.S. airports snagging headlines earlier this year — but not in a good way. Thousands of flights were delayed, re-routed, or straight-up cancelled due to fears of interference from towers on the ground.

Everyone always fears being sat next to an unruly child on a plane, but for some, a chatty neighbor might just be worse.