Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers.

Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied.

“Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at 15,000 animals this year by the end of December,” said Melissa Knicely of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control.

That’s 3,000 animals more than 2019.

Right now, no animal has been there longer than Kilo. A two-year-old pit bull terrier mix.

“He’s sadly been here for four months,” said Knicely.

With each visitor, the chance of his new home passes him by.

Not long ago, the shelter had to consider euthanizing animals to make room.

“We two hours from having to make decisions on dogs like Kilo,” said Knicely of a couple of months ago.

A social media blast helped with the capacity but no for long.