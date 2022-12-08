Fatal Crash Involving School Bus in Steele Creek

STEELE CREEK, N.C. – Around 5:20 AM, CMPD received a call regarding a multi-vehicle crash on South Tryon Street at Shopton Road West, this involving a CMS school bus, a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and no students were on the bus during the crash.

The intersection will remain closed for some time due to the investigation, so expect delays.

RE-ROUTES:

Inbound traffic from South Carolina will be redirected towards I-77, or through the Palisades toward Steele Creek Road.

Outbound traffic will be redirected on to Shopton Road.