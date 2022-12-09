ABC Now Reportedly Investigationg GMA Anchor TJ Holmes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New developments in the scandal that is shaking up Good Morning America. ABC is now reportedly investigating TJ Holmes’ affairs with coworkers, according to Page Six. Holmes and co-anchor Amy Robach revealed last week they left their partners after an alleged months-long affair. Page Six says after that revelation, Holmes’ past relationships with a producer and at least one other staffer were also brought to light. The report says now the network’s HR department is looking into if he broke any company rules by dating subordinates or with his affair with Robach.

The investigation comes after TMZ reports some staffers were upset after ABC’s president addressed the situation Monday. We showed you the transcript of the internal announcement Monday. President Kim Godwin said the relationship was not a violation of company policy, but Amy and TJ would be taken off air in the meantime. Some believed Godwin spoke too soon, with the review into the situation still ongoing. TJ Holmes has not given any comment on the investigation or on the relationships.

Our question of the night: Do you think TJ Holmes will keep his job?

