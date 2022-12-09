Charlotte Fire Department Going Green With Electric Fire Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-

Fighting fires in the Queen City is becoming more environmentally friendly. The Charlotte Fire Department announced the addition of an all-electric fire truck coming in 2024. The price tag is over $1.5 million dollars, however it is worth the price tag considering the cut down on emissions, the use of sustainable energy, as well as getting away from the risings costs associated with diesel fuel. A typical diesel fuel fire truck runs anywhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million.

“It functions between 20 and 80 percent of the battery so we will be able to come back to the station and rapid charge to maintain charge throughout the day. We are taking advantage of new technology of new regenerative brakes. It’s actually able to feed the batteries as it drives down the road when you utilize the brakes.” said Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief Jerry Winkles.

The electric fire truck will be a part of a new all electric fire house that will be operational in 2024.