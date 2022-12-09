Edge On The Clock: Twitter Under Investigation For Employee Bedrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Singer Celine Dion is postponing her European tour after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. The 54-year-old Grammy winner announced on Instagram she has Stiff Person Syndrome. That is a rare, progressive disorder that affects the nervous system. Dion said it’s causing spasms that make it hard to walk and sing like she’s used to. She’s working with doctors to improve her symptoms.

Plus, Jennifer Lawrence is taking some heat for incorrectly calling herself the first female lead in an action movie. She made the comments about her Hunger Games role in a Variety interview published Wednesday. Lawrence said that before the series, women didn’t lead in action films. Twitter users have been correcting her with examples like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, Linda Hamilton in Terminator and Michelle Yeoh in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

And, Twitter headquarters is under investigation for what appear to be newly installed employee bedrooms. According to a Forbes report, employees showed up to the office in San Francisco Monday to find CEO Elon Musk had installed several rooms on different floors fit with mattresses, curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors. The report says there are roughly four to eight sleeping rooms per floor. San Francisco regulators are looking into if the rooms meet code requirements for residential buildings. All of this comes weeks after Musk told Twitter employees they “will need to be extremely hardcore” if they want to stay in the company.

