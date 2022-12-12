CHARLOTTE, NC — We are highlighting Charlotte Ballet in this Carolina Insight. Charlotte Ballet is known for its strong dancers and versatile repertoire, ranging from classical ballet to bold, contemporary works. The company of 28 professional dancers annually presents six performance series in Charlotte, typically from October to May.

Former New York City Ballet dancer Patricia McBride serves as a master teacher for Charlotte Ballet Academy, which serves approximately 1,000 students annually.

From December 9th – December 23rd, feel the magic in the air as Charlotte Ballet celebrates the holidays at Belk Theater with Nutcracker! Click here to view and purchase tickets.

To view the 2022/2023 season and to learn more about Charlotte Ballet, please visit charlotteballet.org.