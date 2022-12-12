One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash

PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland.

This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.

Troopers say a 2004 Honda Accord was driving south on North Arant Street when the driver hit the stopped SUV. The Honda then traveled off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the Honda passed away.