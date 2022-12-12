CMPD Now Investigating Second Homicide In A 24-Hour Period After Stabbing Victim Passes Away

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that the victim in a stabbing on North Tryon Street has died from their injuries. CMPD is now investigating this incident as a homicide.

Investigators have not named the victim, but they did say that the man was stabbed multiple times. Early Monday morning, he passed away from his injuries.

Police were originally called to Tom Hunter Road, where another homicide happened Saturday night; however, it was later determined that the stabbing occurred two blocks away on North Tryon Street.

Previously (12/11/2022):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in northeast Charlotte. It happened less than a quarter mile from where a man was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. We are asking police for more information.