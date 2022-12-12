Sunny Skies Return Briefly After A Gloomy Start to the Month

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

A sunny and dry start to the week

Cold front brings heavy rain, possible storms mid to late week

Chilly weekend outlook Discussion:

Waking up to patchy morning fog across the region this morning. High pressure will slowly build in today giving us our first sunny day in more than a week. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall near freezing tonight with temps topping out in the low 50s Tuesday. A wedge develops mid-week as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Temps will struggle to break out of the 40s with rain beginning late Wednesday afternoon. Cold front will cross the region Thursday. There is a brief window of freezing rain for the higher elevations early Thursday. Threat of severe weather is low, but not completely zero. We will need to watch for the potential of damaging wind early Thursday afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with 2-3″ of rainfall possible through Thursday. Drying out Friday with cooler temps to follow this weekend as highs struggle to break out of the 40s and lows fall to the 20s.