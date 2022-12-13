Clouds Increase Overnight With A Wet Midweek

Discussion:

A strong cold front is moving across the central United States bringing snow to the north and severe storms to the south. This front will bring scattered showers to the region by midday Wednesday. Rain will be widespread and heavy at times early Thursday. We are expecting 1-3 inches of rain with the highest totals north of I-85. Severe weather is not likely for the WCCB Charlotte area. The mountains could see a brief mix of freezing rain, but a mixed precipitation is not expected across the Piedmont. Below average temperatures build in this weekend and look to stick around through at least Christmas.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s. Clouds will increase overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Increasing PM rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: AM widespread rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 50s.

Weekend: Cooler, but sunny and dry. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Notes:

– An Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather continues this evening across parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes are all possible in this area.

– The Enhanced Risk shifts eastward on Wednesday. This is for parts of the Deep South and areas along the northern Gulf Coast.

– Cold air will likely dominate the second half of the month. A major pattern change will bring colder air to the Carolinas beginning this weekend. This cold pattern will likely stick around through Christmas.

Astronomy Info:

– The Geminid meteor shower reaches peak tonight into Wednesday. This is usually one of the most active showers of the year, but light pollution makes viewing minimal in Charlotte. Clouds will increase overnight so if you want to catch some your best bet is going out this evening.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin