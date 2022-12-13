Doctors Warn The Holidays Can Trigger Stress, Anxiety & Depression

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays bring out all types of emotions. Family gatherings, social events and parties may sound like fun. But these events can be a trigger for people battling substance abuse.

Studies show that alcohol use increases by 70% during the month of December compared to other times of the year. Doctors say if you are in recovery and slip up, there are resources available to help.

“We do know AA, NA, a lot of those organizations offer more meetings during the holiday season so really take advantage. If this is a time that’s tough for you, maybe go to more meetings than you typically would just to get the support of other people around you, ” said Dr. James Rachel, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry – Wake Forest Greater Charlotte Region.

The holidays can also trigger depression. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide there are resources to help.

Atrium Health has a 24/7 Help Line with trained therapists available at all times. Call: 704-444-2400

The National Suicide Prevention Line is 1-800-273-8255.