Dry and Cool Today, Cold Front Brings Rain, Colder End to the Week

AM Headlines:

Chilly start

A mix of sun and clouds, below average temps

Clouds fill in Wednesday

Cold front brings heavy rain Wed PM – Thu

Much colder weekend Discussion

Patchy fog this morning, even freezing fog for the mountains. The fog will clear shortly after daybreak. A mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 50. Clouds fill in tonight as a wedge sets up shop Wednesday. It will be cooler overall with highs only reaching the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring rain beginning Wednesday evening. Rain will be heavy at times through Thursday. Thursday AM commute will be messy. Give yourself extra time. Rainfall totals 2-3″ is likely. Localized flash flooding could be a problem depending on where any heavy rain sets up. Breezy Thursday with the passage of the cold front. Much drier and colder weather sets up for the weekend. Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s by Saturday with lows tumbling into the 20s.