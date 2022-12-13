Edge On The Clock: Meghan Markle’s Curtsy Controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Meghan Markle’s curtsy in the new Netflix docuseries is being slammed as “disrespectful.” Meghan describes meeting Queen Elizabeth and doing a curtsy for the first time. She playfully reenacts doing an over-the-top curtsy. The deep curtsy has been received as “dramatic” and “disrespectful” by critics. Some people on Twitter slammed her as “nasty” and coming off like a high school bully. Others say she was clearly making fun of herself, and it shouldn’t be taken so seriously.

Plus, Twitter is getting rid of more than just employees. The company is auctioning off dozens of items from its headquarters office in San Francisco. Among the items up for grabs: a large statue of the Twitter bird and a giant sculpture planter in the shape of an “at” symbol. The auction kicks off January 17th and ends the following day. Opening bids are $25 and up. Twitter laid off thousands of employees since Elon Musk took over, totaling nearly half its workforce. But the president of the auction house said that this sell-off is not a desperate cash-grab.

And, Taylor Swift is releasing more tickets to her Eras tour after last month’s Ticketmaster debacle. Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified fan pre-sale were locked out when sales started. Others waited in an hours-long queue, only to have the website boot them from checkout. Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it. Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification that they will be get a second chance to buy tickets. According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before December 23rd.

