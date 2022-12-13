How The Power Of Regret Can Help Us Make Effective New Year’s Resolutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The power of regret. A New York Times best-selling author says to hone in on that uncomfortable feeling to make an effective New Year’s resolution. Dan Pink, the author of The Power of Regret, says people often regret things they didn’t take action on. He says the New Year is the perfect time for a blank slate.

Here are the top New Year’s resolutions for 2022, according to a Statista survey: about 50 percent of people vowed to exercise more and clean up their diet. Others wanted to spend more time with family and friends, and live more economically. And some resolved to spend less time on social media and reduce stress at work.

Our question of the night: What will be your New Year’s resolution in 2023?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson