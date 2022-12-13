NC Attorney General Josh Stein Brings Online Safety Program To CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein introduced a new program to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools on Tuesday. The program called “Family Technology Agreement.” The agreement is a card that must be signed by students and parents with helpful tips on how to avoid the dangers of the internet.

Stein met with 5th graders at Winding Springs Elementary School in North Charlotte on Tuesday. He went over four key principals of the agreement.

Don’t talk to strangers online Don’t share personal information online, such as birthdays and addresses Communicate with family if something makes you feel unsafe Find a balance of screen time and time offline

The idea of the program is to get children and their parents talking about the dangers of the internet. The program goes over warning signs of predatory behavior, scams and offers tips to safeguard personal information online.

