Should The Panthers Make Steve Wilks Their Permanent Head Coach?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s victory Monday! Another win for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, as the Cats upset the Seattle Seahawks on the road. This was the Panthers first road win all season. Carolina has now won three of its past four games. The win puts Wilks at 4-and-4 this season, after inheriting a one-and-4 team from Matt Rhule. In addition to strong leadership, Wilks has the respect of the team.

Charlotte Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler says it’s time to remove the “interim” title for Wilks. In an op-ed, Fowler writes, in part, “Wilks is the obvious choice for the permanent position once it’s all settled. The players like and respect him. He has a unique way of speaking to everyone – polite but firm, leaving no doubt who’s in charge.”

Our question of the night: Should Steve Wilks be the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Sports reporter Jeff Taylor

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson