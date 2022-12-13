Two Men Charged With Death By Distribution In Connection To Girl’s Overdose In Gaston Co.

1/2

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a girl who overdosed on Fentanyl pills. The girl died September 26th. Officers found her unresponsive in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City.

Gaston County Police have arrested Nicholas Ivey, 19, and Deontae Miller, 24. Both are residents of Rutherford County. They are accused of supplying the drugs to the girl that resulted in her death. Both men faces charges of Death By Distribution and Felony Conspiracy.

The two men appeared before a Gaston County District Court Judge on Tuesday and remain in jail. They each received a secured bond of $500,000.