Messy Thursday Morning Commute

Headlines:

– Rain coverage and intensity will increase overnight into early Thursday morning

– Rain clears by midday Thursday

– Northwest flow snow possible for the higher elevations Friday morning

– Colder stretch of weather begins this weekend and will likely continue until at least Christmas

Discussion:

Locally, rain coverage will be scattered through Wednesday evening before intensity and coverage increase overnight into Thursday morning. Rain will clear from west to east by midday Thursday. We are expecting 1-2 inches of rain with the highest totals north of I-85. Severe weather is not likely for the WCCB Charlotte area. The mountains could see a brief mix of freezing rain early Thursday, but a mixed precipitation is not expected across the Piedmont. Below average temperatures build in this weekend and look to stick around through at least Christmas.

Forecast:

Tonight: Showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible, but nothing severe expected. Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

Thursday: AM rain. Heavy at times. Patchy dense fog through the first half of the day. Rain clears from west to east midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 50s.

Weekend: Cooler, but sunny and dry. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

