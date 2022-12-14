Messy Thursday Morning Commute
Rain coverage and intensity will increase overnight into early Thursday morning
Headlines:
– Rain clears by midday Thursday
– Northwest flow snow possible for the higher elevations Friday morning
– Colder stretch of weather begins this weekend and will likely continue until at least Christmas
Discussion:
Locally, rain coverage will be scattered through Wednesday evening before intensity and coverage increase overnight into Thursday morning. Rain will clear from west to east by midday Thursday. We are expecting 1-2 inches of rain with the highest totals north of I-85. Severe weather is not likely for the WCCB Charlotte area. The mountains could see a brief mix of freezing rain early Thursday, but a mixed precipitation is not expected across the Piedmont. Below average temperatures build in this weekend and look to stick around through at least Christmas.
Forecast:
Tonight: Showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible, but nothing severe expected. Patchy fog. Lows near 40.
Thursday: AM rain. Heavy at times. Patchy dense fog through the first half of the day. Rain clears from west to east midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 50s.
Weekend: Cooler, but sunny and dry. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin