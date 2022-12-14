North Carolina’s Biltmore House Ranked “Most Beautiful Building” In The United States

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Biltmore House located on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina has been ranked the “Most Beautiful Building” in America. That’s according to reviews compiled by TripAdvisor. Tourists who have visited the Biltmore Estate have mentioned “beautiful” 9,609 times in their reviews of the largest privately owned home in the country.

The Top 10 Most Beautiful Buildings are:

Biltmore House at Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC Grand Central Terminal, New York City Cathedral of St. John The Baptist, Savannah, GA St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans, LA Chapel of the Holy Cross, Senoda, AZ Texas State Capitol, Austin, TX The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, Santa Fe, NM Loretto Chapel, Santa Fe, NM Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs, AR

