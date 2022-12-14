CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our November 2022 Teacher of the Month, Fritzi Bowen! Mrs. Bowen is a teacher at Providence High School. She was nominated by Ashley Crocker.

Ashley said the following of Mrs. Bowen:

“Mrs. Bowen is a caring, experienced, and talented educator. She goes above and beyond to share her love of higher-level mathematics with students. Mrs. Bowen believes that all students can be successful, and she champions them throughout their math journey. In addition to teaching full-time, Mrs. Bowen also serves as a private math tutor. Each of my children has had the opportunity to work with her, and it is clear that this is her gift and passion. Our family refers to her as the “Math Whisperer” because of her wonderful ability to help someone make sense of mathematics. She truly believes that each of her students will be successful, and in turn, they believe in themselves. When my oldest child went to college, Mrs. Bowen reached out to him to ask how his Calculus course was going. When he shared with her that he was struggling, she made time to text and FaceTime with him on multiple occasions. Fast forward…he passed Calculus! Another thing that makes Mrs. Bowen special is her ability to encourage and motivate students. Students believe in themselves because she believes in them first. I was always so amazed at how my children could walk into a session with her feeling hopeless or anxious and emerge feeling hopeful and confident. Mrs. Bowen dedicates her time and talent to teaching, motivating, and supporting high school math students. She is an amazing blessing to the children she works with and to their families!”

Thank you for all that you do Mrs. Bowen!

