Police Spread Cheer With Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ Event

ROCK HILL, SC — Police in Rock Hill treated kids to a shopping spree for their annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ event.

Six elementary school students spent the morning eating breakfast, and shopping for Christmas presents with officers.

They were able to grab toys, clothes, and school supplies. The students were also able to get gifts for family members.

“It makes me feel real good, because i feel like we are pouring into these children. They may not realize it now, but once they get older they’ll look back on this,” Captain Roderick Stinson said.

This is the second year of the event.

Organizers say they were able to buy the gifts with community donations.