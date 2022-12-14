Statesville Man Dies Weeks After Being Shot While Riding A Dirt Bike

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries. Statesville Police are now treating his death as a homicide.

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call on November 24, 2022 in reference to a man that was shot while riding a dirt bike in the Lakeview Drive area. Officers located Derryck Duane Turner, 32, on Park Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mr. Turner was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in critical condition. Investigators arrived on scene to collect evidence and locate any potential witnesses to the shooting.

On December 14, 2022, Mr. Turner was removed from life support and passed away. The shooting investigation has been upgraded to First Degree Murder. The Statesville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance with this case. If you have any information or know of any potential witnesses, please call 704-878-3406.