The Time Is Now for Winter Prep

Whether you’re a snow-lover or hater, it always helps to have all systems go for the upcoming winter season.

As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, our chances for wintry weather get higher. Having the essentials before winter arrives is key to staying comfy, warm, and safe in the snow and ice.

Prepared, not scared. That’s how the folks over at Blackhawk Hardware want you to be this winter.

“I think the depth and variety of products we’ve got,” Jim Wilkerson, CEO and President of Blackhawk Hardware told us. “We carry just about everything you’re going to need, from batteries to salt or whatever. It’s kind of a one-stop-shop.”

Morgan Takach, a Houston native, went through her first Carolina winter last year and found herself woefully unprepared. This time around, she’s making sure she’s all layered up and squared away.

“Learning from last year: have food that doesn’t have to be refrigerated, make sure you have a can-opener, and buy a coat, because I did not have a coat last year.”

South Park resident Julia Harker gave us similar advice.

“Get some food on-hand, some warm blankets, make sure you have batteries is a good idea. We have a gas fireplace, so that also helps.”

Some just like to keep it simple.

“Donuts and beer,” says Shelley Powers-Pearson, a former New Yorker who’s called the Queen City home for 10 years.

“That’s it. That’s really all you need.”

Another important tip is to keep running generators outside and well-ventilated. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), roughly 80 Americans die every year from carbon monoxide poisoning due to portable generators.