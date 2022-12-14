Wingate Police Need Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

1/3









WINGATE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the American Bank in Wingate on US Hwy 74 E. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Wingate University officials confirmed they were on lockdown but that the lockdown has since been lifted.

Wingate Alert: Lockdown Lifted

Police believe the suspect is no longer close to campus and lifted the lockdown. You can resume normal activity. — Wingate University Alert System (@BulldogAlerts) December 14, 2022

Anyone who has seen or can help identify the man pictured is asked to contact Wingate Police.