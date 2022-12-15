Find The Perfect 2023 Toyota For Your Holiday Road Trip

The holiday season is here! Tons of people are hitting the road – college students heading home for winter break, sports enthusiasts heading for the nearest snow-covered mountain, and families hitting the highway to visit other family and far-off friends. Whatever the reason for your holiday road trip, Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help – we have tons of 2023 Toyotas that are perfect for the job, no matter where you’re headed or who you’re with.

Which 2023 Toyota will you take on a road trip this holiday season?

Are you a student – or do you HAVE a student – heading home for winter break? Celebrate the end of the semester by getting behind the wheel of a 2023 Toyota Corolla or Corolla Cross. Both of these new Toyotas are affordable, to start with. They have economical MSRPs and they’re also exceptionally fuel-efficient – they get 32/41 mpg and 31/33 mpg, respectively, so fuel costs won’t be an issue. Additionally, they’re full of cool tech that your college kids will love, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Qi wireless charging for devices, Bluetooth streaming for phone calls, and more. (And when your student graduates, these sleek and stylish Toyotas easily meet the demands of the real world, too.)

Maybe you’re hitting the highway this holiday season with your family… or extended family. Either way, you need a spacious new 2023 Toyota to get the job done. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership recommends the 2023 Toyota Highlander, Sienna, or Sequoia. All three of them easily seat up to eight people with cargo room leftover AND the possibility of roof racks. Plus, all three of them are stuffed with family features like zoned climate control, Bluetooth for streaming music, the LATCH system for car seats, Toyota Safety Sense features, navigation, and more. Additionally, all three come in hybrid models to get you the best of the best fuel efficiency, and the Toyota Sienna even comes with a 1080p entertainment system and wireless headphones.

Are you a winter sports fanatic looking to get your fill of the snow? You need the 2023 Toyota Tundra or Tacoma in your driveway this winter. These N Charlotte Toyota trucks are ready for anything on OR off the road and snowy conditions with features like four-wheel drive, multi-terrain select, CRAWL control, and more. They have roomy beds perfect for throwing in skis or snowboards, and both trucks can easily tow a small camper or a snowmobile behind them so you can get to those really hard-to-reach spots. (And you can use them for adventures off the road when it’s not winter, too.)

Toyota of N Charlotte wants to help make your road trip happen

Ready to hit the road for the holiday season? Find the perfect 2023 Toyota now. Toyota of N Charlotte is open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville. Additionally, you can see all of our current and incoming inventory online or call us to schedule a test drive at (704) 875-9199. Happy holidays!