Community Saving Christmas For Cherryville Family Who Lost Home In Fire Over The Weekend

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A single mother and her four children lost their home over the weekend. A fire destroyed their house in Cherryville.

Clothes, food, even the kid’s Christmas gifts went up in flames. No one was home at the time.

“I was on my way to work and I got a phone call that there were smoke coming out of my house,” said Latishea Elmore.

“I instantly thought of my kids and thought it’s like two weeks before Christmas what am I going to tell them,” Elmore said of the fire.

As a single mother working two jobs, the promise of a magical Christmas for her kids seemed like to be broken.

“I just don’t want to disappoint them. I’m one of those moms where everything might not be perfect but I try my best to make sure that they’re happy,” explained Elmore.

Elmore’s friends and members of the community got together to save Christmas for the family.

“She needs to find a home. She needs to have the money for a deposit, she needs to have the first month’s rent and utilities. The basic essentials,” said one of the organizers Debi White of Elmore’s situation.

There’s been a lot of donations already but for a family who lost it all, a lot more is still needed.

“I’m really blessed and I just thank everybody that’s been helping me and my kids,” said Elmore.

If you’d like to make a cash donation you can use Venmo or the GoFundMe page.

If you have items to donate or general questions, contact Debi White via email at Debireep@gmail.com.