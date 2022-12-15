Edge On The Clock: NC Boaters Rescued After Being Lost At Sea For 10 Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A sneak peak of the upcoming installment of the Harry & Meghan documentary is out. Netflix’s new trailer includes clips that focus on the media attention Meghan received after starting her relationship with the Duke of Sussex. A friend also says Meghan was turned into a “scapegoat” for the royal family. Episodes four, five and six of the series are available on Netflix Thursday. The first installment of documentary racked up nearly 82-million hours watched in its debut week.

Plus, the Colorado Rockies found a few surprising guests in Coors Field! A pair of foxes came in to the baseball stadium and made themselves right at home. The Rockies posted photos of them playing on the field, climbing the fences, sitting in the stands, and manning the infield. Fans on Twitter said the team’s new mascot should be a fox.

And, two boaters who were reported missing off the North Carolina coast have been found alive. The U.S. Coast Guard says 65-year-old Kevin Hyde, 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso, and their dog were found about 200 miles off the coast of Delaware. The men were able to get the attention of a tanking vessel by waving their arms and a flag. The Coast Guard said their 30-foot Catalina sailboat had no fuel or power. According to the medical staff, the men should be OK. hey will remain on board the tanking boat as it continues to New York. Once they’re examined, they’ll finally be reunited with family.

