Grand Opening Of For The Struggle’s Community Resource Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More exciting news tonight for a local organization called For The Struggle. Remember last month, when the founder, Alesha Brown, traveled with our Morgan Fogarty to The Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles? Kelly surprised Alesha with a $25,000 donation to For The Struggle. The group helps Black seniors living in the Beatties Ford Road corridor of west Charlotte combat systemic injustices.

On Thursday, Alesha invited WCCB to the grand opening of For The Struggle’s brand-new office space and Community Resource Center. It’s located, where else, on Beatties Ford Road. Alesha says she intentionally waited until a space was open in the community where she lives and works. Up until now, she’s been running the non profit out of her house.

Alesha tells us anyone in that neighborhood can come by the Community Resource Center and register to vote, apply for a job, for loans, for housing, for anything. She says, “Digital inequity is a real thing, so we wanted to be intentional about providing that access. And so you’ll see that there are a number of lap tops here available. They have the internet available, and they also have scanning, printing, and faxing capabilities here. All for free.”

Alesha tells WCCB that some of the money Kelly Clarkson surprised her with helped secure the office space, and will help maintain it in the coming months.