Local Hospitals See Increase In Pediatric Flu Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local hospitals are still seeing a high number of children infected with respiratory illnesses. But the trends are starting to shift.

According to doctors at Atrium Health, children were being infected with RSV at a higher rate in October and November, compared to flu and COVID-19. So far in December, local hospitals are seeing a higher rate of pediatric flu cases. Doctors say COVID-19 cases are also starting to rise among children, but overall cases remain low. Health officials say these trends are reflecting what’s happening in the general public.

“Just reaffirming that yes, we are seeing higher demand or higher number of cases of flu in the hospital, but that’s because its just higher in the community as a whole,” said Lyn Nuse, Senior Medical Director at Pediatric Primary Care at Atrium Health Levine Childrens Hospital.

Atrium Health continues to stress proper handwashing and masking up if possible. Doctors say RSV tends to stick to surfaces longer, so it’s important to clean with disinfectant and thrown away dirty tissues right away.