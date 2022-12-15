Robbery at NC Toys For Tots Warehouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thousands of families across the state rely on Toys for Tots to help make their Christmas bright, but in Halifax county about four hours northeast of Charlotte, 2/3 of the toys donated this year have been stolen.

Now, organizers are scrambling to re-evaluate who will get gifts this Christmas.

Halifax county Toys for Tots is now asking for new toy donations at the warehouse in Enfield.

You can drop them off at 104 Halifax Street between 9am and 3pm Thursday and Friday.